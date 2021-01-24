Ravencoin (RVN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9.89 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $139.57 million and approximately $9.89 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00055177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00073185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00126942 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $238.22 or 0.00723627 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,978,125,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.