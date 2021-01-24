Rapidz (RPZX) Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 26% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Rapidz token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and $10,281.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00077545 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.10 or 0.00663889 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006041 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00045573 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000227 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,369.87 or 0.04308118 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015132 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018113 BTC.
About Rapidz
According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “
Buying and Selling Rapidz
Rapidz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.
