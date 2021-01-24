Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to announce earnings per share of $1.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the lowest is $0.92. Ralph Lauren reported earnings per share of $2.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.50. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.74.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $108.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $128.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.01 and its 200 day moving average is $81.12.

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $9,391,262.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,866,607.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. George bought 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.51 per share, for a total transaction of $250,742.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $671,285.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,419 shares of company stock worth $13,961,607 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

