Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rakuten from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKUNY opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.93. Rakuten has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Rakuten had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rakuten will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rakuten Company Profile

Rakuten, Inc offers Internet services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cash-back site; Rakuten Fashion, an online brand fashion store; Rakuten Books, online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone / UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing.

