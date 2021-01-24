Raise (RAISE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 34.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Raise has a total market cap of $49,951.94 and approximately $3.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raise has traded 41.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00055205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00128315 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00076163 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00273134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00070406 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00039894 BTC.

About Raise

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

Raise Token Trading

Raise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.