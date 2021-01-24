R Bradley Gray Sells 25,000 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $1,808,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,897.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $78.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.48. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $79.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.13 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194,839 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the third quarter worth about $232,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on NSTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

