Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

QRTEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,358,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after acquiring an additional 118,655 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 2,837.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 169,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 164,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Qurate Retail will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

