QuarkChain (QKC) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $41.05 million and $2.90 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00075890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.71 or 0.00698902 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00047258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.61 or 0.04442396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00018316 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain is a token. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Token Trading

QuarkChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

