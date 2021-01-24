QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.53.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.
QEP Resources stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,452,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.15 million, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 5.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. QEP Resources has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $3.41.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,738,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,656,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About QEP Resources
QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
