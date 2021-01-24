QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.53.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

QEP Resources stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,452,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.15 million, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 5.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. QEP Resources has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $3.41.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. QEP Resources had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QEP Resources will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,738,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,656,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

