QANplatform Trading Down 24% Over Last 7 Days (QARK)

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, QANplatform has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. One QANplatform token can currently be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QANplatform has a market capitalization of $568,076.21 and approximately $1,368.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00058065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00127868 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00076483 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00281192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00071298 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00040303 BTC.

QANplatform Token Profile

QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 tokens. The official website for QANplatform is qanplatform.com . The official message board for QANplatform is medium.com/@qanplatform

QANplatform Token Trading

