Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $38.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.26. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4959 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 64.35%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

