Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Brown & Brown, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Brown & Brown in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

NYSE BRO opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average is $45.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 341,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Brown & Brown by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 467,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after acquiring an additional 34,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

