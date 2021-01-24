Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the company will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.

Get Mitsubishi Heavy Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.94. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.55. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.