Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the company will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.55. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.
Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.