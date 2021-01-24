Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Halliburton Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Research analysts at Griffin Securities raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Halliburton in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

HAL has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

NYSE:HAL opened at $19.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barings LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Halliburton by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,294 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Halliburton by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,753 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Halliburton by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,833 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Halliburton by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,005 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

