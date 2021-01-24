Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Decreased by Wedbush

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.71.

DIN opened at $74.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.98 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $838,509.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 592.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.