Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Issued By Piper Sandler

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Charles Schwab in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

SCHW opened at $58.40 on Friday. The Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $109.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.19.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 74,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger O. Walther sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $922,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at $712,537.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,341,961 shares of company stock valued at $64,670,343 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

