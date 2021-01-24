Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

ZION has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.11.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.17.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $358,880.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $659,444. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 726,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,700,000 after purchasing an additional 73,683 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 25,808 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

