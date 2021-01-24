PYRO Network (PYRO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.00

PYRO Network (CURRENCY:PYRO) traded down 78.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. PYRO Network has a market capitalization of $30,708.77 and approximately $6.00 worth of PYRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PYRO Network token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PYRO Network has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00056460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00128333 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00077720 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00277952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00071265 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00039497 BTC.

PYRO Network Token Profile

PYRO Network’s total supply is 815,306,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 810,293,714 tokens. PYRO Network’s official website is pyro.network . PYRO Network’s official message board is medium.com/@pyronetwork

PYRO Network Token Trading

