PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Raised to $112.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of several other research reports. CL King lowered shares of PVH from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.33.

NYSE PVH opened at $97.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.04. PVH has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. PVH’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Emanuel Chirico sold 378,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $34,253,932.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 29,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $2,590,956.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,181 shares of company stock worth $41,467,269 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 46,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

