PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives $85.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PVH from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CL King cut PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

In other PVH news, SVP Dana Perlman sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $349,518.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David F. Kozel sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $472,376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 454,181 shares of company stock valued at $41,467,269 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,536,000 after buying an additional 514,263 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 20.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,364,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,205,000 after buying an additional 1,268,757 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PVH by 23.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,429,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after buying an additional 274,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PVH by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,549,000 after buying an additional 48,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 32.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,029,000 after buying an additional 170,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $97.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.04. PVH has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

