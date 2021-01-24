Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PUR.L) (LON:PUR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $106.42

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PUR.L) (LON:PUR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $106.42 and traded as high as $132.75. Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PUR.L) shares last traded at $128.75, with a volume of 81,070 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 146.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 106.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.09.

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PUR.L) Company Profile (LON:PUR)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project located near Red Lake, Ontario. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PUR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PUR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.