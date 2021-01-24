PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Increased to $142.00 by Analysts at Barclays

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PTC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.69.

Shares of PTC opened at $130.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 115.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PTC has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $132.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.30.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $390.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.93 million. Analysts anticipate that PTC will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $709,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,881.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $239,736.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,434.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,189 in the last 90 days. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 24.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,083,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of PTC by 57.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 43,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

