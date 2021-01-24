ProximaX (XPX) Price Reaches $0.0007

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 24th. One ProximaX token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ProximaX has a market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $121,169.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ProximaX has traded down 15.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00054466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00128233 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00076075 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00275849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00070709 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00039630 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

ProximaX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

