Proton Token Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Proton Token has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. One Proton Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton Token has a total market cap of $213,136.99 and approximately $212,782.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00074984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.47 or 0.00719298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00049520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.53 or 0.04502826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017890 BTC.

About Proton Token

Proton Token (CRYPTO:PTT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,384,596,000 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars.

