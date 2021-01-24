ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €16.00 by UBS Group

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) has been given a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSM. Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €13.54 ($15.93).

ETR PSM opened at €14.40 ($16.94) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a fifty-two week low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a fifty-two week high of €14.34 ($16.86). The business has a fifty day moving average of €13.58 and a 200-day moving average of €11.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

