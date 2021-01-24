ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €15.00 ($17.65) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.54 ($15.93).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) stock opened at €14.40 ($16.94) on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a twelve month low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a twelve month high of €14.34 ($16.86). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.10.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

