ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.56. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

