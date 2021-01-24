Professional Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.7% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 236,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 359,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $960,000. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.55 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $165.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.