PressOne Price Tops $0.0068 (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. PressOne has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $7,027.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PressOne token can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PressOne has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PressOne Profile

PressOne (CRYPTO:PRS) is a token. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone . The official website for PressOne is press.one . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PressOne Token Trading

PressOne can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

