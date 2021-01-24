PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (PHE.L) (LON:PHE) Shares Gap Up to $8.84

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (PHE.L) (LON:PHE) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.84, but opened at $9.25. PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (PHE.L) shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 12,637,061 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £353.84 million and a PE ratio of -90.80.

About PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (PHE.L) (LON:PHE)

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs, delivers, and licenses plastic regeneration processes to generate hydrogen and electrical energy systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation (DMG) technology, a proprietary design which converts calorific waste streams into synthetic gas.

