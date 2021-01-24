Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

PBPB opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $120.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.60. Potbelly has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $72.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Potbelly will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Potbelly by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Potbelly by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 22,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Potbelly by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Potbelly during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly in the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

