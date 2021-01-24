POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for POLA Orbis’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

PORBF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut POLA Orbis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded POLA Orbis from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get POLA Orbis alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PORBF opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00. POLA Orbis has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 89.91 and a beta of 0.33.

POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. POLA Orbis had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $395.88 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that POLA Orbis will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

POLA Orbis Company Profile

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for POLA Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POLA Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.