Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Biogen by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 390,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,711,000 after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 1,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 17,242.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.97.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $269.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.55. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

