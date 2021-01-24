Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 50,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA opened at $75.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.39. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.