Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 170 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,373 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Facebook by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after buying an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

NASDAQ FB opened at $274.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.05 and its 200 day moving average is $266.23. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total value of $54,687.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock worth $350,347,998 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

