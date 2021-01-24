Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $646,000 Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.31.

Shares of STT stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average of $67.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

