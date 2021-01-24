Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $469,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE opened at $305.17 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $306.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.85 and its 200-day moving average is $230.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.05.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

