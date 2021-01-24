Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $450,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,109 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walmart by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Walmart by 13,727.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,200,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after purchasing an additional 758,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

Shares of WMT opened at $146.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.78. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

