Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Sidoti

Sidoti lowered shares of Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plantronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Plantronics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Plantronics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of PLT stock opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17. Plantronics has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%. The firm had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plantronics by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Plantronics by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Plantronics by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plantronics by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

