Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Mizuho

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.98.

PAGP stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Finally, SL Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

