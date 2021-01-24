PIVX Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.91 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001264 BTC on popular exchanges. PIVX has a market cap of $26.38 million and $1.91 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PIVX has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PIVX alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001854 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,147,890 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.