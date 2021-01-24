PIVX (PIVX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.91 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001264 BTC on exchanges. PIVX has a market cap of $26.38 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001854 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,147,890 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

