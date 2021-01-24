Piper Sandler Raises EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $70.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.60% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

NYSE EOG opened at $54.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.50 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.65. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $82.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 83.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $199,420,000 after buying an additional 1,786,478 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,894,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,863,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 829.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,110,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $39,907,000 after buying an additional 990,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,613,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

