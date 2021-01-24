Piper Sandler Lowers ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $132.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $96.00.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.43.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $129.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.40 and a 200-day moving average of $77.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $143.79.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.69 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $376,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,333.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $282,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,773 shares in the company, valued at $13,950,698.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,938 shares of company stock worth $39,962,022 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

