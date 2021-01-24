Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PXD. Bank of America upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Truist upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.32.

PXD stock opened at $131.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.59, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.09. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $147.24.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,285.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

