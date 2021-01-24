Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11,376.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,016,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,754,000 after buying an additional 1,007,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 117.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,378,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 60.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 944,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,407,000 after buying an additional 356,488 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,721,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,876,000 after purchasing an additional 261,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,876,000 after purchasing an additional 195,734 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNW stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.09. The company had a trading volume of 504,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.42. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

