Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price objective increased by Truist from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.63.

PNFP opened at $73.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $73.24.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.92%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $240,607.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $483,051.50. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

