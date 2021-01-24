Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CEO Andre Wong Durand Sells 50,000 Shares

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,095,966.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andre Wong Durand also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ping Identity alerts:

On Monday, January 11th, Andre Wong Durand sold 13,343 shares of Ping Identity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $400,823.72.

On Friday, January 8th, Andre Wong Durand sold 18,994 shares of Ping Identity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $572,859.04.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Andre Wong Durand sold 27,411 shares of Ping Identity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $824,248.77.

On Monday, October 26th, Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of Ping Identity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,580,500.00.

NYSE PING opened at $32.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.43, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average of $30.06.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.24.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.