PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.47

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.47 and traded as low as $10.37. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 16,122 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

