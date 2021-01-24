Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Phreesia posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phreesia.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PHR shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 59,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $3,836,104.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus sold 22,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,269,127.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,295 shares of company stock valued at $18,989,487 over the last 90 days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 29,771 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 234,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,553,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,034,000 after buying an additional 125,665 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHR remained flat at $$69.80 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,026. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -116.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.09. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.24.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.